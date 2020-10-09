William M. “Buck” Kirk passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Akron, Ohio. He was born on the longest day of the year in 1934.
Buck was a member of Roseland United Methodist Church, Aberdeen Masonic Lodge for 56 years, Moore County Shrine Club, Oasis Shrine Club of Charlotte, Scottish Rites of Hamlet—Charlotte, Loyal Order of Jesters No. 109, Eastern Star No. 259, a member of the VFW, former member of Habitat for Humanity Board and was a building volunteer. Buck was a veteran of the 82nd Airborne and a policeman in Washington, D.C., where he was assigned to the No. 1 precinct, where he had great memories and several privileged assignments.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dottie; his brother-cousin Joe Laton; his children: Forrest (Mirae), Lisa (Dean), David (Amy); grandchildren, Kristian (Chad), Kaylon (Jonathan) and Campbell; stepgrandchildren, Jonathan (Catharina), Katherine, George, Ben (Courtney), Abby and Gabe; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lane and Maxie; sisters, Annie Leah, Juanita Baker and brother-cousin, John Laton; his first wife, Barbara, and stepson, Bruce Steiner.
A graveside memorial service, with Masonic Last Rites, will be held Saturday, Oct.17, at 11 a.m. at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Memorials may be made to Roseland United Methodist Church or to Moore County Shrine Club, c/o Hospital Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.