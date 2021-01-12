William LaVigne II

Master Sgt. William ‟Bill" LaVigne II., 37, of Hope Mills, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Master Sgt. LaVigne proudly served his country with no questions asked. He loved the men he served with and proudly called them his brothers. He was and is an American hero.
Master Sgt. LaVigne served with the utmost distinction and received the following awards in the military: Bronze Star Medal with ‟V" Device, Bronze Star Medal with (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal (2 Silver Leaf Cluster), Army Good Conduct Medal (5 Knots), Afghanistan Campaign Medal (2 Combat Stars), Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 3), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Special Forces Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge, Combat Action Badge, Military Freefall Jumpmaster Badge with a Combat Jump Star, Military Freefall Parachutist Badge and Parachute Badge.
He is survived by his beautiful daughter, Aiya LaVigne, and her mother, Michelle Aldrich; parents, Bill and Sherri LaVigne, and Greg and Judy Brandt; grandparents, Anthony and Eileen Cavill, Tom and Jeanne Murray, Geri Rosenlund, Emily Miron, and Don and Martha Brandt; brothers, Thomas LaVigne (Rae Melcher) and Tom Mannebach, (Tonya); sisters, Cassandra LaVigne, (John) and Amanda Fulsher, (Cory); many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Billy was an amazing father to Aiya, who was the light of his life. She had his heart and he had hers. We were blessed to call him son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend. Billy opened his heart and home to all who knew him. He made every minute count, living life to the fullest and never feared the mountains in the distance.
Services were held at JFK Memorial Chapel and Master Sgt. LaVigne was laid to rest in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Coast X Coast Foundations, P.O. Box 87192, Fayetteville, NC 28304 or visit www.coastxcoast.org.
Arrangements for the family were entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Road, Fayetteville.
