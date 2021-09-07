William L. Rose, 95, joined his beloved wife, Eileen, in heaven on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Bill lived a long and interesting life. After serving in the Navy in the Pacific during World War II, he took his GI Bill and attended Purdue University, where he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering in 1950. He spent the next 30 years in Florida in the electronics industry. He helped the fledgling NASA create the down-range tracking system, and developed systems and equipment that helped launch many rockets into space. Later he moved to New Jersey, where he worked for Armfield Industries, which provided him many opportunities to travel to the Far East.
Eventually Bill and Eileen retired to Number Seven at Pinehurst, where they enjoyed golf, dining out, bridge and many friends. In 2012 Bill and Eileen moved to Penick Village in Southern Pines, where Bill resided until his death Thursday.
Besides electronics and golf, Bill had many interests, most especially the Boy Scouts of America. Bill was an Eagle Scout and was very proud that both his sons and two of his grandsons had achieved that prestigious rank as well.
Bill was very active at Emanuel Episcopal Church. He was treasurer for many years as well as serving on the vestry. Bill was instrumental in the renovation of the church. He also spearheaded the campaign to purchase and install the pipe organ.
Bill was treasurer for Karimu, a mission in Tanzania, and was active in Kiwanis and Sons of the American Revolution.
In his later years, at the encouragement of his close friend Betsy Donaldson, Bill took to writing. He had two short stories published in PineStraw and recently completed his memoirs and had them published on Amazon. He was also a prolific contributor to letters to the editor.
Bill Rose is survived by his sister, Betty Yonto, and his brother, Bob Rose, both of Indiana; his four children, Karin (Bob) O’Callaghan, of Alabama, Kim (Bill) Marshall, of Missouri, Jeff, and Mark (Betsey) Rose, of California; his grandchildren Mike (Janet) O’Callaghan, of Virginia, Brian (Shenoa Herlinger) O’Callaghan, of Texas, Patrick Rose, of Pennsylvania, Andrew Rose, of Illinois, Abbey, Christopher and Wyatt Rose, of California; his great-grandson, Aidan O’Callaghan, of Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and greats and great-greats of each.
The celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.