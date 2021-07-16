William L. McFadyen

William “Bill” Lewis McFadyen, 70, of Cameron, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 20, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, in Lobelia. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 19, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Cox Memorial Funeral Home, in Vass.
Bill was born on May 4, 1951, to the late James Lewis and Daisy Marks McFadyen and grew up in Raeford. He spent his career working with CP&L (Carolina Power and Light Company) and also served in the Army National Guard. He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He had a passion for cooking and sharing with family and friends. He was a loving son, father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey McFadyen, of Raleigh; daughters, Kristin McFadyen Peptis, of Apex, and Meghan McFadyen Yovich and husband, Daniel, of Fuquay-Varina; sisters, Marie Johnson, Vonnie Welsh, both of Cameron, Kaye Maruzzella of Greensboro; grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner and Addilyn. He was Uncle Bill to many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.