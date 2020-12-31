William. Jackson

William Marvin “Brother” Jackson, 81, a loving father, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Pine Rest Cemetery.
Brother was a native of Moore County. He was a son of the late Marvin and Grace Garner Jackson. He worked for Candor Hosiery, as the supervisor of the dye house. He also was a retired cattle farmer, where he worked hand in hand with his son and restaurant owner, where he and his wife cooked many a “mean” meal.
He loved his family and many friends. Brother enjoyed watching NASCAR; he was a “Ford Man” and liked cruising in his Lincoln. Another favorite pastime was fishing with his grandsons. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his brother Leroy Jackson. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Genieve; son Randy Jackson and Lisa Jarrett; daughter Janet Jackson Brown and Melody Moore; grandchildren Seth Brown, Jace Brown, Jennifer Jackson, Emily Chrsicoe; great-granddaughter Willow; sisters Peggy Rayle, Jean Teague, Shirley Saunders, Mary Havner, Dianne Skidmore; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at FirstHealth of the Carolinas for the wonderful care given to Mr. Jackson during this difficult pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, calls or cards are appreciated at 12375 N.C. 24/27, Carthage, NC 28327. Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
