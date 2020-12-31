William. Jackson

Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Areas of dense morning fog. Foggy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.