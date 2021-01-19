William "Bill" Joseph Wood Jr., 73, of Carthage, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
A native of Moore County he was preceded in death by his father, William Joseph Wood Sr.; his mother, Bonnie Mae Brewer Wood; his wife, Wanda Sue McKenzie Wood; and a son, William Joseph Wood III.
Bill's first love was God; his second was his family. He spent many days enjoying time with his grandchildren. Bill also loved being outdoors, working in the pine forest and tending to his yard. He is survived by his children, Diana Sue Miller (Shane Miller), and Emily Tostado (Brian Tostado); grandchildren, Samuel Joseph Shepard, Shaylee Sue Miller and Sophia Marie Tostado; brothers, Frank Wood, David Wood, Roger Wood and Curtis Wood; sisters, Janet Baker, Sue Freeman, Mary Rogers and Martha Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a walk through public viewing from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home in Carthage. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. at Red Branch Baptist Church in Carthage.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Red Branch Baptist Church, 1748 Old River Road, Carthage, NC 28327, where Bill was a longtime member.
