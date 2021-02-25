William J. Spencer

William Julius Spencer, 40, of Aberdeen, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at Blue Angel Outreach, 5 American Legion Lane, Pinehurst.
No public viewing will be held.
Survivors include, children, Makayla, Jada, Jala and Danayzia Spencer; fiancee, Margo Sanders; father, William Hill; mother, Cheryl Blue (Michael); siblings, Terrell Collins and Aiesha King (Deangelo); maternal grandmother, Helen Spencer; nephews and one niece; and other relatives.
