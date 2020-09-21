William J. Russell

Overseer William Junior Russell, 71, of the Eastwood community, West End, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and pastor of Stone’s Chapel Baptist Church. A public walk-through viewing is Thursday, Sept 24, from noon to 2 p.m., at Stone’s Chapel Baptist Church, 2236 U.S. 15-501, Carthage. Attendees must wear a mask.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, at 2:30 p.m. in the church cemetery, at the corner of U.S. 15-501 and Red Branch Road.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Russell; children, Evette (Pastor Chad), Chris (Dee), Wanda (Phillip), and Brian; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; godson, Quan; brothers, Stanley (Deborah), Gary (Ann), Dwayne, James and Benjamin; sister, Tomasine Kyle; other relatives and his church family.
The family will receive friends at 155 Woodgreen Drive, Aberdeen.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
