William J. Binnie

William James “Jimmie” Binnie, 96, of Pinehurst, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
He was the son of William Bristow and Elizabeth Barclay Binnie.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dalia Binnie; children, William James Binnie (Judy), Debra Hansen (Phillip) and Charles James Binnie (Joan); grandchildren, April Hansen (Scott) and Kelly Hansen; and great-grandchildren, Ryder Binnie and Rhen Elizabeth Wilkinson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Aaron Binnie.
Jim graduated from Nutley High School in New Jersey in 1943. After graduation he proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1943-1946. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1951. He married Dalia Surmonte on June, 9, 1951. He worked for Black and Decker Power Tools for 19 years and was a board member of Bontex Manufacturing Company. Their last home prior to moving to Pinehurst was in Sea Girt, N.J., where he served as an active volunteer fire-policeman and on the Community Appeal Committee to save the lighthouse. He enjoyed golf, tennis, fishing and bridge.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Jim’s name to N.C. Library for the Blind, 1841 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27635; or FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst.
