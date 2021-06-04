William “Bill” Harvey Thibodeau, born June 3, 1955, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after a hard-fought battle that began with COVID-19.
Bill had many nicknames, but whether you knew him as Billy, Billy T., Will or Willem ... you certainly called him a friend. That old adage, “There are no strangers, just friends you haven’t met yet,” rang true for Bill. He had a passion for people and was adept at remembering details about them, making each person he met feel known and important. As a result, he had many close friends, and even more acquaintances who, like his family, will never forget him.
Bill graduated from Harrison High School in Farmington Hills, Mich. in 1973. After high school, he went on to be a successful business owner in his home state. Later he called many other places home, including Chicago, Texas, and North Carolina. But it was a move to Los Angeles that began a second chapter in his life and career.
Even in a city filled with celebrities, Bill’s star shone brightly. The L.A. lifestyle suited him well — always a new person to meet, a new friend to make. His genuine personality and sharp sense of humor charmed all who met him. During his time in L.A., he had a few different careers. He worked as a model and an actor, but later in life he developed a passion for screenwriting and completed several screenplays. Above all, Bill was a prolific storyteller and, boy, did he have stories to tell — from nights he spent bartending to countless days spent on the golf course (and 19th hole) to the many fascinating people he met. He did not just collect these stories, he shared them. With everyone.
Bill had a deep love and respect for the game of golf. He was a proud, lifetime member of the legendary Pinehurst, where his parents retired and lived for many years. His knowledge of the sport of golf and its players was incomparable and if he couldn't attend a championship, he was watching it on TV. But he also loved to play — and a day on the course was not just an opportunity to enjoy his favorite sport, but also to spend time connecting with his friends, sharing stories and creating new ones.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Audrae; and brother, Keith (Rosemary).
He is survived by his father, Harvey; his nine siblings, Robert, Stacy (Ted), Karen, Marc, Barbara (Larry), John, Nancy (Robert), Jody (Tim) and Janet (Kevin); and 35 nieces and nephews to whom he was godfather to many. His memory will live on in their hearts ... forever.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be held in July. Details will be sent to friends and family.