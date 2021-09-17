William H. Reinbott, 90, of Southern Pines, formerly of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed peacefully Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
Bill lived in New Jersey most of his life. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served in the Korean War as a gunner’s mate. After returning home from the Navy, he married and worked as a self-employed drywall contractor for many years and then as a machinist at Hudson Tool and Die Company.
His passions were his faith and family, whom he spent much time with at home and on beach vacations. He also loved saltwater fishing; eating pasta, Italian hotdogs, and sweets; traveling the world; dancing at weddings; swimming; pets; and rooting for the N.Y. Yankees and Giants. Bill was active in church as an usher, a Eucharistic minister and a fourth-degree Knight. His laughter, hugs and kisses will be missed.
Bill is survived by his wife Grace (Nitti), of 64 wonderful years; children, Bill (Barbara), Denise, Richard (Joan), and Keith (Domenica); five granddaughters, Carrie (Will), Meredith (Kevin), Jackie, Marie, and Brianna; and four great-grandchildren, Jonah, Bobby and Louisa who kept him young at heart, and baby Temperance, arriving any day. He is also survived by his brother, John Reinbott; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Southern Pines and will be streamed live at www.stanthonyparish.net. Entombment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or www.firsthealth.org/foundation-of-firsthealth/make-a-donation.
