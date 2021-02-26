William “Bill” Howard McInnis, of High Point and Charlotte, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
He was born Nov. 16, 1944, the son of the late Eleanore and Howard McInnis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Church McInnis; his daughter, Barbara J. Brown; and his sister, Vera McInnis.
Bill was a graduate of Vass-Lakeview High School in Vass, and of High Point College.
He is survived by daughter, Patsy Cannon, of Huddleston, Va., and his son-in-law, Joshua Brown, and grandchildren, Nicholas and Emma Brown, of Taylors, S.C.
Bill was a 30-year teacher of U.S. history and civics in the High Point and Guilford County school systems. He taught 15 years at High Point Northeast Junior High School and 15 years at High Point Central High School.
He was a charter member of the High Point Federation of Teachers (AFT, AFL-CIO) and was the long-time president. He was president of the United Guilford Federation of Teachers and served as vice president of the N.C. Federation of Teachers. While teaching at Northeast Junior High, Bill was an assistant coach of football and wrestling and was golf coach.
During his years at High Point College, he served as chief justice of the Judiciary Council and worked on the college newspaper, The Hi-Po. He was chosen to the Order of the Lighted Lamp — The HPC Honor Society. He was chosen as a Top 10 Senior and was inducted into the Alpha Phi Gamma — National Honorary Journalism Society.
Interment will be at Floral Garden Cemetery in High Point. A private gathering will be held at a later date.
It is requested that memorials be made to the Vass-Lakeview Elementary School, 141 James Road, Vass, NC 28394.