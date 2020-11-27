William H. “Bill” Mackey III, 55, of Carthage, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at River Pines Event Center, 2555 Farmlife School Road, Carthage. Please consider COVID-19 guidelines in attending this service.
Bill was born in Columbia, S.C., and moved to Carthage with his family in 1972. He was a graduate of Union Pines High school, where he played football. He then attended Appalachian State University, receiving his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Bill served his community first as a probation/parole officer with the North Carolina Department of Correction, then as a deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, where he retired as a captain in the investigations division. He was always grateful to the men and women who served with him for always having his back so that all could go home safely.
Bill loved his family very much, and when you became a friend to Bill, you became his family. He was not only a big presence in the room, he never met a stranger. His laugh and smile were contagious. Bill loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing or just anything outside. He also liked traveling and visiting family. Bill loved Carthage and like his mother, enjoyed serving our community.
Bill was preceded in death by parents, William Hoyt Mackey Jr. and Billie Moore Mackey; and grandmother, Gladys Cole Moore.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Lisa; sons, Cole Mackey, John Garrison and wife, Chelsea; grandson, Logan Garrison; brother, Chris Mackey and wife, Rhonda; niece and nephews, Tristin, Ian, Lily, Wyatt, Jake, Ethan, Nathan, Jacob and Dustin.
Memorials may be made to www.backinthewoodsagain.com.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.