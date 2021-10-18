William H. Driscoll

William Henry Driscoll, 89, of Southern Pines, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Reilly Driscoll; his father, Frank Horan Driscoll; a sister, Shirley Keener; a brother, Frank Edward Driscoll; and a son, Timothy Mark Driscoll.
He was in retail management in many places including North Carolina, Florida, California and Hawaii, establishing his management skills. He moved to Morganton in 1962 to manage Burand’s Men’s Wear. He raised his family for 30 years there until he retired.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mikell Ann Driscoll; daughters, Pamela Driscoll Attal, Elizabeth Driscoll Smith and Katherine Leilani Deforest; eight grandchildren, Matthew Attal, Dylan Attal, Amelia Driscoll, Caleb Driscoll, Michaela Meekins, Morgan Smith, Mitch Deforest and Leigh Deforest.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
