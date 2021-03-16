William Gaston Stutts Sr., 86 of Sanford, passed away Saturday March 13, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at White Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Mr. Stutts was born in Moore County, a son of the late Kie Carlton Stutts and Addie Wicker Stutts. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Fields Stutts; his sister, Shirley Jeffries; and his brother, Eston Stutts.
He was a longtime member of White Hill Presbyterian Church and retired meter reader with the city of Sanford. Mr. Stutts was an avid sportsman and coached youth sports for many years. He also loved bowling and fishing.
Mr. Stutts is survived by his daughter, Sarah S. Wright (Jeremy), of Benson; sons, John C. Stutts (Darcella), of Witchita Falls, Texas, and William G. Stutts Jr., of Ann Arbor, Mich.; granddaughter, Makenna Wright; and a special family friend, Geraldine Thomas.
The family will greet friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Friends may come to the funeral home Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the register.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and facial coverings are required.
Memorial contributions can be made to White Hill Presbyterian Church, 3301 White Hill Road, Sanford, NC 27332.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.