William F. Hipple Sr.

William Frederick Hipple Sr., 103, of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Quail Haven Village, Pinehurst.
Bill was born Aug. 13, 1918, in Pine Glen, Pa., to the late Inez Reiter and Charles Foster Hipple. He received a BS in metallurgy from Penn State in 1940. He served his country as a B-24 Liberator pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Bill married Sarah Zellfelder in 1944.
He is survived by his daughters, Constance Wojtowicz, of Ill., and Sarah O’Brien of Pennsylvania; son, William F. Hipple Jr., of Arizona; grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah, Pete, Meredith, Will III and Stefanie; seven great-grandchildren.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Sarah (Sally); and brothers, Clifton and Arthur.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, in memory of his beloved wife, Sally.
A memorial service will be held at the Quail Haven Chapel, Pinehurst. Inurnment will be at Centre County Cemetery, Penn., at a later date.
