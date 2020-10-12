William Frederick Heimrick, 63, of Pinebluff, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home.
He was the son Lin Heimrick, of Pinehurst, and the late Frederick Heimrick. He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Ziercher, earlier this year.
He is survived by his niece, Jennifer Owens (husband Josh); nephew, Jack Ziercher; brother-in-law, Mark Ziercher; cousins, Caroline Cupo, Mark Glenn, Michael, Gregg, Erik, Karl and Arne Hansson.
Bill was born on Staten Island, N.Y., and later moved to Middletown, N.J., where he graduated from Middletown High School. He worked as a garage door installer and owned his own business there until he moved to North Carolina. He also lived in Ohio for several years before returning to North Carolina.
Bill was a train enthusiast and spent many happy days tracking and photographing trains throughout many states.
No services are planned at this time.
