William E. Wright Jr.

William Earl Wright Jr., 32, of Southern Pines, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Carthage.
No public viewing will be held. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m., at The Worship Center, 150 Eastman Road, Southern Pines. COVID-19 mandates will be observed.
Survivors include children, Ivy’Ana Wright, William E. Wright III, Xania Ingram, Ah’Lyia Wright and Emani Wright; parents, Cassandra Vamper (Lorenzo) and Earl Wright Sr. (Sharon); siblings, Erik Carlos (Tina), Alexander Carlos, Edward Wallace, Irving Wright, and Crystal and Michelle Uzzell; paternal grandparents, Frances and Irving Wright; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home of Southern Pines.