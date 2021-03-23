William Edward Schreck Jr., 85, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Canandaigua, N.Y., to the late William and Doris Shaddock Schreck.
Bill had a deep love for his wife and family. He also loved the game of golf, as well as the staff and members of Mid-South Golf Club. He was a veteran of the U.SNavy.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Deanna Schreck; five children, Kelli Wray, Kori Bolles, Blake Schreck, Derek Schreck and Mignon Hooper, and their spouses; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
