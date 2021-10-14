William E. “Bill” McClendon Jr., of Raeford, went home to his Lord and Savior Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Born in Albemarle, on Dec. 31, 1944, he was the son of the late William E. and Victoria Lambert McClendon. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was stationed at Hercules missile site in Korea until his honorable discharge from active duty.
Bill settled down in Fayetteville. He soon found a home at Grace Baptist Church, and also found his future wife there. On August 6, 1967, he married Norma Jean Lanier. The two moved to Charlotte and started a family.
Bill went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in engineering from N.C. State and worked for the N.C. Department of Transportation for many years. He had been an engineer overseeing Scotland and Montgomery counties. The family would move to Aberdeen, in 1978, before settling in Raeford where they became members of the First Baptist Church of Raeford.
Bill was a true Christian who accepted his Lord and Savior. He had been a Post Commander of the local VFW and was also a Mason and member of the Shriners. Bill also volunteered at the N.C. Baptist Children’s Home and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bill is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Jean Lanier McClendon, and brother, Bobby McClendon. He is survived by children, Melanie Lifers, husband, Daryl, William “Billy” McClendon, III, wife, Amy, Charles Daniel McClendon, wife, Heather, and Natalie McClendon; seven grandchildren, Cayleigh, Cassie, Charlie, Madison, Sydney, Harley and Kylie; siblings Jere Lee McClendon and Susan Parsons.
A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Raeford, 333 N. Main St., Raeford, Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church, 1 to 3 p.m, prior to the service. A graveside ceremony with military honors will be held at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, 4509 Raeford Rd., Fayetteville, on Friday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.