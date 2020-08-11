William Edward Johnston, 86, of Pinehurst, formerly of Calabash, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
He was born Sept. 16, 1933, in Jamaica, N.Y., to the late Edward and Emily Johnston and was raised in Fort Totten, Queens, N.Y. William proudly served in Korea in the U.S. Air Force. He was a devoted father, grandfather and friend and was the nicest man you could meet. He enjoyed golfing, skiing and gardening.
He is survived by three children, Jennifer Johnston (Harold Chopping), Chris Johnston and Donna Johnston Reilly; and five grandchildren, William, Charles, Alex, Madison and Mackensie.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William’s memory to his daughter’s nonprofit: Caring Hearts for Canines, P.O. Box 1219, Southern Pines, NC 28388 or paypal caringheartscanine@gmail.com.
