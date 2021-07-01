William Edgar “Dub” Graham Jr., 91, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Cypress of Raleigh.
He was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Jackson Springs, to William Edgar and Minnie Autry Graham. Dub, who was called “W.E.” before his college days, attended West End High School, in the same building for 12 years, graduating in 1948 in a class of 20 friends.
In 1952, Dub graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the Golden Fleece, The Order of the Grail, the student legislature and the Air Force ROTC. After graduation, he served two years as a special agent in the Air Force Office of Special Investigation. He then returned to UNC School of Law, receiving a JD with honors in 1956. He served in numerous roles in and after law school, including as associate editor of the Law Review, and was later named a Distinguished Graduate by the Law School Alumni Association, its highest honor.
After serving a year as law clerk to the Honorable John J. Parker, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, Dub practiced law in Charlotte for 12 years, specializing in personal injury, criminal and domestic law. He recalled fondly his early years in practice when he was in court almost daily. He was active in politics, and served as president of the N.C. Young Democrats Club in 1962. In 1969, Dub moved his young family to Raleigh, when he was appointed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals. He served on the bench for four years, before accepting the position of vice president and general counsel of Carolina Power and Light Company. His decision to leave the court, which he considered among the highest of all callings, was the most difficult of his career. He served at CP&L for 20 years, the last ten as vice chairman.
Upon his retirement, he joined the Hunton and Williams law firm “of counsel,” for what was meant to be a few years, but happily became 15 years. He fully retired on his 79th birthday.
During his long career, Dub served in leadership roles of many professional, legal, civic and charitable organizations, including as chairman of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, chair of the Utility Section of the American Bar Association, and trustee of Union Theological Seminary in Richmond. A lifelong Presbyterian, his most meaningful service was to his church, White Memorial Presbyterian, where he served as elder, Sunday School teacher and Stephen Minister. He was proud to have chaired the committee that called Art Ross to the senior pastor role at WMPC, where he served as beloved pastor for many years. Dub also enjoyed church mission trips, especially Haiti, where he traveled several times.
Dub was a member of several clubs, including the Carolina Country Club, where he played tennis several times a week for many years. He was a proud member of the Rams Club, and was a devoted Tar Heel fan throughout his life. Dub remained active long after his hair turned its signature silver. He enjoyed tennis and snow skiing into his 80s, and traveled widely, visiting all seven continents. He was a lifelong learner and reader, writing three novels in his retirement. Most of all he loved relaxing with his children and grandchildren at a family lake house in Moore County, near his childhood home.
Dub is survived by his former wife and dear friend, Jean McLaurin Graham, his three children and their spouses, Dr. William McLaurin Graham and wife, Dr. Christine Carr, of Isle of Palms, S.C., John McMillan Graham and wife, Lisa, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Sally Graham Helweg and husband, Joe, of Charlotte. He cherished his seven grandchildren, Dixon and Riley Graham, Jack, Elizabeth and Graham Helweg, and Leland and Eli Graham.
He was predeceased by a sister, Julia Graham Blanchard and brother-in-law, Jake Blanchard; and is survived by his two nieces, Kathryn Blanchard and Maryjohn Blanchard, and their spouses and children.
Services will be held Friday, July 16, at 2:30 p.m. at White Memorial Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the Jane Bell Gathering Space. The service will be available via live stream and can be found at www.whitememorial.org/livestream.
Memorials may be sent to White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.
Services are being provided by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.