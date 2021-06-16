William Edwin Davis “Ed” Geoghegan Jr., 86, of Pinehurst, died Monday morning, June 14, 2021, peacefully at home. Mr. Geoghegan was born Feb. 18, 1935, in Cambridge, Md., to the late William Edwin Davis and Sally Branch Geoghegan. He attended Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pa., and later attended the U.S. Naval Academy. He completed his studies in mechanical engineering at George Washington University. After graduating, Ed began his own mechanical, electrical, plumbing engineering design firm in the D.C. metropolitan area from 1963 until his retirement in 2004.
Mr. Geoghegan led his team in the design of innovative MEP systems for commercial work such as office buildings, schools and churches, both locally and internationally. He was very instrumental in promoting the use of geothermal systems. When asked where the mechanical room would be located, he would take people to the football field and say, “You are standing on it.” He participated in design-build teams to design geothermal systems for entire military bases, including the housing units in the United States and abroad.
Mr. Geoghegan resided with his family for 30 years in Frederick, Md., before retiring to Pinehurst in 2004. He was an active member of Pinehurst United Methodist Church and a member of Moore County Men’s Republican Club. Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Alberta Ingram; and a son, Andrew Morrow Geoghegan.
Mr. Geoghegan is survived by his wife, Gayle; seven children, John Geoghegan, of Haymarket, Va., Abigail Geoghegan (Christi Blauwkamp), of Yucca Valley, Calif., Kimberly Dressler (Jonathan), of Davidson, Scott Geoghegan (Laura), of N. Palm Beach, Fla., Jennifer Ryall (Steven), of Bethany Beach, Del., James Geoghegan (Brandi), of Concord, and April Geoghegan, of Johnson City, Tenn.; his brother, David Geoghen (Libby), of Hydes, Md.; 15 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by sister-in-law, Carolyn Shafer (Paul), of Pinehurst; brother-in-law, William Palmer (Diane), of Naples, Fla.; and many loved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst, Monday, June 21, at 3 p.m., with Pastor David Beam officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.