William Edward “Bill” Ferguson, 77, of Aberdeen, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Accordius of Aberdeen.
William was born June 7, 1943, in Washington D.C., to the late George Waterman and Mary Jeanne French Ferguson.
Bill attended Our Lady of Good Council High School in Wheaton, Md., and Georgetown University, in Washington, D.C. He was a great history buff, as well as loving flying. He received his glider pilot’s license while in Austria.
Despite a life of physical and mental hardship, he held on to his faith in God.
Bill is survived by his sisters, Alexandra Michelle “Mike” Ferguson, of Whispering Pines, and Edythe Louise Ferguson, of Great Mills, Md., as well as numerous cousins.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Ebenezer Cemetery, Bloomfield, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in Southern Pines, The Xavarian Brothers.Org., or the Salvation Army.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home Southern Pines, and Halls Funeral Home Purcellville, Va.