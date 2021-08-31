William Ernest “Bill” Craven, 69, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, due to complications from diabetes, kidney failure and sepsis.
Born on New Year’s Day in 1952, Bill was a lifelong Southern Pines resident, an Eagle Scout, and a member of the first graduating class of Pinecrest High School. He graduated from Sandhills Community College with an associate’s degree in land surveying and was licensed as a professional land surveyor.
Bill was a loving father, favorite uncle and great big brother.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sumner “Tom” Craven and Betty Lou Ridge Craven.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Craven Neagle, her husband Hewitt and their sons, Coyt and Jace. Bill is also survived by his brother, Tommy Craven and wife, Nancy, and their children, Holt Craven and wife, Julie, Mary Lou Rawling, her husband, Joe, and their children, Daniel and Jackson, and Lt. Cmdr. Will Craven USN, his wife, Caroline, and their children, Jimmy, Tommy and Savanah.
The family would like to thank Dr. David Hipp for his years of patience and care for Bill, and to the angels of St. Joseph’s of the Pines Skilled Nursing Care, Moore Regional Hospital and First Health Hospice for their extraordinary care and attention to Bill’s needs over the last eight weeks.