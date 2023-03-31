William Edwin “Billy” Clark, 80, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully Monday, March 20, 2023, at an Emory Healthcare hospital in Atlanta. Despite living with kidney disease, Billy was able to spend his final years enjoying his children and grandchildren.

Billy was born in Greensboro, in 1943, the son of Franklin St. Clair Clark. He was preceded in death by his father and his beloved sister Margaret St. Clair Clark.