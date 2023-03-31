William Edwin “Billy” Clark, 80, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully Monday, March 20, 2023, at an Emory Healthcare hospital in Atlanta. Despite living with kidney disease, Billy was able to spend his final years enjoying his children and grandchildren.
Billy was born in Greensboro, in 1943, the son of Franklin St. Clair Clark. He was preceded in death by his father and his beloved sister Margaret St. Clair Clark.
A graduate of Davidson College and the University of North Carolina School of Law, Billy spent his career practicing law in Fayetteville. There he served as city attorney, and later represented Cumberland County for four terms in the North Carolina State Legislature.
Billy will be remembered by his friends and family for his dry wit, his devotion to his dogs, and his bond to the long leaf pine forests. He was sustained by long walks and always loved a good book.
Billy is survived by his children: son, Stephen Payne Clark, of Raleigh, daughter, Margaret St. Clair Clark, of Atlanta; daughter ,Sally Clark Kilpatrick and husband Martin Edward Kilpatrick III; and grandchildren Mary Stephen, Clark and Evelyn of Atlanta.
A celebration of life was held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Nature Conservancy (preserve. nature.org).