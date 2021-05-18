William “Bill” Charles Tracy, age 79, of Laurinburg, previously of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born Jan. 22, 1942, to Robert and Polly Tracy, in Moline, Ill., where his grandfather Harold White was an inventor for John Deere, Bill was raised in Greensboro, graduated from Ragsdale High School in 1960, and attended High Point College. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard. In his younger days, Bill was an amateur golfer participating and winning many tournaments.
After residing in several towns of North and South Carolina, Bill and his wife, Sandra, moved to the Pinehurst area, where he remained until he retired from his company, The Golf Group of the Carolinas, the first golf package company in the area. Bill is known for his love of golf, the beach, and the Carolina Tar Heels.
Bill leaves behind his wife, Sandra; son, Bill Tracy, of Wagram; daughter, Kim Brown (Robert), of Laurinburg; and daughter, Amber Letteer (Drew), of Concord. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Zachary Brown (Kaylin), of Clio, S.C., Isabella Tracy, of Pinebluff, and Peyton Letteer, of Concord.
Bill is also survived by his siblings, Anne Tracy (Mary), of Delaware, Mimi Hamner (Bill), of Fayetteville, Ga., Bobby Tracy (Claire), of Denver, N.C., Pam Evans (John), of Ash, Teddy Leonard, of Shallotte, Paula Hutcheson (Danny), of Fayetteville, Ga.; brothers-in-law, Breck Culler (Denise), of Wilmington, and Kevin Culler, of Charlotte; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A private memorial service will be held this weekend at Wrightsville Beach, where he loved spending time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Bill Tracy to the Live Like Madison Golf Tournament, P.O. Box 2412, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or www.livelikemadison.org.
Online condolences can be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.