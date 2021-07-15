William C. Gregson

William Coleman Gregson, 22, of Robbins, loving husband, devoted father, cherished brother, son and loyal friend, entered into heaven on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Cole was born in Moore County on Feb. 11, 1999. He was a 2017 graduate from Union Pines High School. Cole married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Tamiana. He was employed at Pinehurst Toyota.
The one thing Cole loved more than anything was his family. He worked extremely hard to ensure that his wife and boys had the best life possible. Cole was the jack of all trades. He loved music and enjoyed playing his guitar with his boys in his lap. He was so proud of his truck the louder the better! Cole loved being outside, whether it was building things for his sons, fishing, or sitting by the fire with a good ol’ Bob’s Pizza.
Cole had a genuine heart and selflessly did everything he could to help others. His infectious smile and beautiful soul have made an impact on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife, Tamiana Brady Gregson, and sons Brenner and Coy, of the home; his father, Eddie Gregson, of Carthage; mother, Pam Johnson, of Southern Pines; sister Gabby Smith (Blake), of Cameron; brother Wayne Gregson, of Cameron; sister Brittney Gregson, of Carthage; mother-in-law, Tara Fields Bibey (Brandon), of Robbins; sister-in-law Stormy Brady Shea (Jeffery), of Robbins; brother-in-law Gage Brady, of Robbins; nieces Alexa, Madalyn and Hadlee; nephews Rhett, Bridger and Daxton; and numerous aunt, uncles, cousins and friends.
Cole will live forever in our hearts. Thank you for all of the prayers, love and support shown to our family.
Visitation will be at Unity Grove Baptist Church, 849 Mount Carmel Road, Carthage, NC 28327, on Saturday, July 17, at 12 p.m., with service starting at 1 p.m., with preacher Jason Cheek. Burial will follow at Pine Rest Cemetery on Plank Road, in Robbins. Family will receive friends at all other times at the home of Tara and Brandon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brenner and Coy at State Employees Credit Union. Condolences on line at pinesfunerals.com.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Gregson family.