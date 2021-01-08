William C. Deaton, 92, of Winston-Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
The family will have a private graveside service in Southern Pines.
He was born in Liberty, to Floyd Deaton and Eula Hinshaw Deaton. He graduated from Liberty high school and then North Carolina State University, with a degree in forestry. He worked his entire business career with Carolina Power and Light as a division forester, with most of that time being spent in Southern Pines North Carolina. He was a stable influence and constant provider for his family.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Wrenn Deaton; and two brothers, Charlie and Jim.
He is survived by three sons, Rick Deaton, of Florida, Carlton Deaton, and wife, Ruth, of Winston-Salem, and Steve Deaton, and wife, Gladys, of Raleigh; six grandchildren; and 11 great -grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Brookridge Retirement Community/North Carolina Baptist Homes in Winston-Salem for its loving support and encouragement of Bill for the last several years.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Brookridge Retirement Community/North Carolina, Baptist Homes in Winston-Salem.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.