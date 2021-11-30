William B. Greene

William Benjamin Greene, of Robbins, passed away Friday, Nov. 26 ,2021, at the age of 91.
He was born June 4, 1930, to the late Benjamin and Annie McCallum Greene, formerly of Eagle Springs. Bill was married for 68 years to his wife, Peggy Hunsucker Greene. He served his country in the North Carolina National Guard. He was a faithful member at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, where he served God in many roles through the years as lay leader, lay speaker, youth leader and service on many church committees. He was well known throughout the county, serving on the advisory committee at Elise Middle School. He also served as an ambassador for the Moore County Senior Games and participated in local and state politics..
He owned and operated Greene’s Hardware and Supply Co. at Robbins Crossroads for many years, retiring five years ago. He previously co-owned Robbins Builders Supply in the 1970s and Pinehurst Hardware in the 1960s.
He was known by several versions of his first name, William. Some would call him William; others called him W.B., Dub or Bill. He was an ardent UNC Tar Heel fan, dating back to the 1957 national championship team. He was also a frequent participant in Senior Games at the local, state, and national level. He played several games and participated in field events. His favorite sports were bocce, shuffleboard and coaching the women’s basketball team.
Bill loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The Greene household was almost never devoid of a young child through the years. He made each of them feel special.
Bill is survived by his wife, Peggy, of the home; sons, Ricky Greene (Carolyn), of Robbins and Gary Greene (Jill), of Aberdeen; and daughters, Pam Hussey (Arnold), of Robbins, Barbara Hussey, of Bennett, and Melody Roberts (Brian), of Apex. The Greene family has been blessed with 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren (so far). He is also survived by his brother, Roy Greene of High Point, and sister, Elizabeth Brewer, of Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Kinney Lee Hussey; brothers, Jonah Greene, Guy Greene and Archie “Mac” Greene; and sisters, Ida Steele, Lena Williams and Hazel Moore.
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church; the services will be conducted by the Rev. Sam Grist and the Rev. William Saunders. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, at Kennedy Funeral Home in Robbins, and at other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 1535 North Moore Road, Robbins, NC 27325.
