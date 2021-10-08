William A. Dolan III

William “Bill” Augustine Dolan III, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House. He was 89 years old.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., followed by burial at St. Anthony’s cemetery on Camp Easter Road in Southern Pines. Boles Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Bill was born April 14, 1932, in San Diego, Calif. He was the son of the late Rear Adm. William A. Dolan Jr. USN (ret.) and Lucy E. Dolan and spent his early childhood in California and Hawaii. On Dec. 7, 1941, his father was at sea while Bill witnessed the bombing of Pearl Harbor and was evacuated with his mother and sister to California. After the war, the family returned to Honolulu, and Bill would often recount fond memories of his time there living among the locals. In 1951, Bill graduated from The Bullis School in Silver Spring, Md., and received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He soon realized the Army was not for him and enlisted in the Navy, serving aboard the USS Leyte (CV-32). After the Navy, he attended the University of Maryland and worked in real estate in the Washington, D.C., area. By 1968, he had a wife and five children, so he joined the telephone company as a marketing salesman for the Bell System. When he retired in 1994, he joined the American Legion and VFW in western Maryland and became a volunteer driver for veterans going to the VA Hospital in West Virginia. Bill’s warm personality, knowledge of naval war history and knowledge of bluegrass music made him a favorite driver for the vets.
After a few years, Bill decided he needed an RV to see the country and to visit his children. He and his wife, Kiyo, sold their home and became full-time RV residents. Two of his favorite trips were to the Copper Canyon in northern Mexico and to his father’s birthplace in Valdez, Alaska.
When Kiyo passed in 2009, Bill moved to Southern Pines to live with his daughter and son-in-law. With his easy-going demeanor and vivid story telling style, he charmed everyone he met. He loved meeting new people and frequenting the many small local shops in town. Mac’s, Sweet Basil and Java Bean Plantation were his favorite hangouts. He could also be found in a sports bar watching his beloved Redskins, Capitals or Hurricanes whenever they were playing.
Bill was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. He will always be remembered for his warm and welcoming disposition, smiling Irish eyes, big bear hugs and affectionate heart.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Kiyo M. Dolan; his first daughter, Patricia A. Dolan; his sister, Ann P. Landrieux; and his parents, William A. Dolan Jr. and Lucy E. Dolan.
He is survived by five children, William A. Dolan, IV (Diana), of New Bern, James J. Dolan (Paula), of Leonardtown, Md., Donna M. Boyce (Ker), of Southern Pines, John M. Dolan (Regina), of Castle Rock, Colo., and Peter T. Dolan (Yolanda), of Everett, Wash.; one nephew, Rene L. Landrieux Jr. of Colonial Beach, Va.; one niece, Yvonne E. Costa (Emerson), of Juiz de Fora, Brazil; three grandchildren, Jennifer L. Hebb (Richard), of Vail, Ariz., Patrick W. Dolan (Leia), of Ruckersville, Va., and Melissa F. Dolan, of Richmond, Va.; two step grandchildren, Sequoyah and Joshua Dolan, of Everett, Wash.; six great-grandchildren, Mason, Savannah and Eliza Hebb, of Vail, Ariz., Macy, Juliette and Madeline Dolan, of Ruckersville, Va.; one great-nephew, Rene Landrieux III, of Colonial Beach, Va.; one great-niece, Megan Reisinger (Lars) of Richmond, Va.; one great-great-nephew, Aksel Reisinger, of Richmond, Va.; and one special “adopted granddaughter,” Ting Lin of Chicago.