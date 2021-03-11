Willard Martin Jr., 63, of Aberdeen, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A walk-through viewing will be held Sunday, March 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 14, at 3 p.m., at Piney Grove FWB Church Cemetery, 2560 Windblow Road, Ellerbe.
Masks and social distancing are required both at the funeral home and graveside.
Survivors include wife, Debra Martin; sons, Anthony Martin (Jaynel) and Kenneth Martin (Priscilla); sister, Ella Marie Martin (Rodney); brother, Ronald Martin (Kirsten); seven grandchildren; one aunt; two uncles; mother-in-law, Helen Dockery; godsister, Balarie McLeod (Julius); and other relatives.
