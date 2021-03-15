Willa M. Lindsay

Willa Louise McFadyen Lindsay, born Oct. 8, 1925, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home in Southern Pines.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, John Harmon Lindsay; her parents, Duncan Black McFadyen and Jessie Bell Stubbs McFadyen; three brothers, D.B., Angus and Lewis McFadyen; and five sisters, Isabel McFadyen, Mary McNeill, Sarah Alligood, Jessie Hubbard and Betty McFadyen.
She is survived by her sister, Frances McCreery, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
Willa was a native of Hoke County, growing up on the family farm. She always had a funny story to tell regarding growing up with nine siblings.
Willa worked 30 years for the Civil Service as an executive assistant to a number of Fort Bragg commanding officers.
Willa always enjoyed being with family and friends. She liked to reconnect with distant family and friends at the annual gathering of the descendants of Longstreet Presbyterian Church on Fort Bragg every June. She helped organize the Raeford Ladies Lunch Brunch, comprising many of her longtime friends. They met monthly for good food and enjoying each other’s company.
Willa was a faithful member of Galatia Presbyterian Church. She had been a member of the choir and very active in the women’s organization of the church. Willa was the recipient of the Honorary Life Membership from the Galatia Women of the Presbyterian Church of the USA.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Galatia Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Galatia Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan’s Highland Funeral Service and Crematory.