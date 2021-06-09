William “Nap” McGregor, Jr., 64, of Southern Pines, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
No public viewing will be held.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 11, at 2 p.m., at Christ’s Way Community Church, 15767 U.S. 15-501, Aberdeen. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
Survivors include goddaughter, Monique Waddell; siblings, Rachelle McGregor, Alvin McGregor and Harvey McGregor (Pam); special niece, Tamla Terrell; and many other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.