William Harrison Williams, 84, of Robbins, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. at New Zion Cemetery, 1209 Smyrna Church Road, Robbins. Social distancing is required for this outdoor event. No public viewing will be held.
Survivors include children, Rita and Sonya Williams; grandchildren, Ryan Kelly, Makeena Williams, Lymond Bethea Jr., Rakettia Bethea and Onika Vample; sister, Mattie Williams; six great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home of Southern Pines.