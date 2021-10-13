Wilbur Lee Calcutt, 92, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born on April 21, 1929, in Moore County, to the late Lonnie Burk and Cattie Florence Graham Calcutt, he was raised in the home of his grandmother, Sallie W. Graham.
Wilbur loved his country and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946-1948. He returned to active duty service in 1950-1951 during the Korean War. After his service he went on to work for McLean Trucking, followed by Milliken Trucking Company as a truck driver for over 32 years. Upon his retirement he worked as the superintendent of Pinehurst Trace grounds maintenance.
Wilbur was a faithful man that was devoted to his Lord and Savior. He was an active member of Beulah Hill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, grounds keeper, cemetery committee member and numerous other church committees. He was also a member of the A. B. Sally Jr. American Legion Post # 350 in Pinehurst.
He had a love of gardening and watching things grow. He often could be found in the yard planting vegetables and flowers surrounding his home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Sarah Ann Pickett.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann Wood Calcutt; three children, Donna Pickett (Harold) of West End, Sylvia Ferrell (Charles) of Pinehurst, and James “Jim” Calcutt (Elizabeth Huston) of West End; also survived by four grandchildren, Austin Pickett (Cindy), Corbin, Christa and Hannah Calcutt.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Beulah Hill Baptist Church with a service following at 2 p.m. Burial in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.