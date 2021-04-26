Wilbur G. Ayres Jr.

Wilbur “Wil” George Ayres Jr., 76, of West End, passed away peacefully Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Wil was predeceased by his father and mother, Wilbur G. Ayres Sr. and Charlotte Garris Ayres.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lorraine; daughter, Donna Ayres; son, Ronald Ayres (Michelle); grandchildren, Ronald Ayres Jr. (Maureen) and Trista Camp (Joby); great-grandchildren, Lila, Axl and Stella Camp, Adelynn and Anna Ayres; brother, Robert Ayres (Sue); and sister, Marjorie Cassidy (John); as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in law.
Prior to relocating to North Carolina, Wil was a mechanical designer with the Campbell Soup Company of Camden, N.J., where he worked for 37 years. He was former member of the Garden State Corvette Club, an avid shooter and lifetime member of the NRA. Wil was a devoted member of the Chapel in the Pines, where he was heavily involved in church renovation.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Wil’s memory to the Morse Colon Cancer Research Fund at Duke University, 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701 or at giving.dukehealth.org.
