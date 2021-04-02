Wendy W. Harp

Wendy Hollister Wheeler Harp passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Pinehurst.
She was born May 29, 1945, in Tampa, Fla.,, to the late Starr and Robert Wheeler. A 1963 graduate of Athens High School, she married James Robert Harp on June 17, 1968, in Athens, Ga. Wendy spent most of her professional career at Duke University Federal Credit Union.
Although she moved away from Athens, Ga., she loved to visit and often said Southern Pines, her residence, reminded her of the quaint Athens from her childhood, especially hearing the train go through town.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; and her granddaughter, Nora Paige Harp.
She is survived by her son, Chris, his wife, Nanci, and her beloved granddaughter, Hollister.
Boles Funeral Home handled arrangements for the family.