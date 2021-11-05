Wendy L. Gilhousen

Wendy Louise Gilhousen, 46, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Born July 22, 1975, in Moore County, she was a daughter of Dale and Deborah Mabe Gilhousen.
Wendy graduated from Pinecrest High School, class of 1993, and went on to obtain an associate degree from Sandhills Community College.
Wendy was preceded in death by her grandparents: Joyce Mabe, Mary Sprankle and James Sprankle. She is survived by her parents, Dale and Deborah Gilhousen, of West End; sister, Penny Haywood and husband, Joey, of West End; nieces, Annabelle Haywood, Ivey Haywood; nephew, Matthew Haywood; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Doubs Chapel United Methodist Church, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Trevor Blair officiating. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Gilhousen family.