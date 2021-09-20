Wayne L. Caviness

Wayne Lester Caviness, 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. He is now enjoying the presence of his Lord and Saviour.
Born Aug. 25, 1953, in Biloxi, Miss., Wayne was the son of the late Lester and Helen Caviness.
During Wayne’s career, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. Following his military service, he worked as a central office technician for Windstream Communications, acquiring the nickname “Mainframe” from his co-workers for his outstanding ability. He retired from his long-held position after 40 years. He enjoyed collecting coffee mugs and shirts from his travels, spending time outdoors, acquiring knowledge (especially of history), and working with his hands. He made himself a man of many talents, and would willingly help and teach others with the skills and knowledge he acquired. For more than 40 years, he faithfully taught the Bible for children’s programs and served as a deacon in his local church. He was known for being a man of excellence and integrity in all things.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lynn Wester Caviness; two sons, Philip Caviness and wife, Judy, and Stephen Caviness and wife, Melinda; daughter, Sarah Duvdevani and husband, Shai; 11 grandchildren, Matthew, Payton, Aaron, Ethan, Lauryn, Chloe, Brenna, Ian, Grayson, Austin and Noga.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Yates-Thagard Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
