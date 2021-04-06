Wayne K. Smith

On Sunday, April 4, 2021, Wayne Kermit Smith performed his final magic trick, transitioning from life in Southern Pines, to an existence on some alternate plane. Although his death was not from COVID-19, it was surely COVID-related, as the isolation from the pandemic weakened his body and spirit.
Wayne is survived by two daughters, Julia Smith David and Carol Annette Wellington, and their husbands, Scott and Greg; his granddaughter, Alexandra Annette Wellington (Andy Kim); beloved great-grandson, Kai; his former wife, Linda Prince Smith; and two stepdaughters, Jaime Van Wart and Krista Farrell.
Over the past few months, Wayne has been toying with writing another novel. Although he knew the first paragraph and some of the key activities in the middle, he couldn’t truly begin the project because he had yet to discover the last sentence. Our hope is that with his last breath he came to a realization that he was about to begin a new adventure — one that has him beginning each day with “muckie-me” with his much-missed father, enjoying being part of a golf foursome as loyal and fun as those he played with in Pinehurst for 40 years, a bridge partner who will challenge him to learn every rule, both old and new, so together they can earn unlimited master points, a chess player who will enjoy spending hours on strategy and moves, and a group of friends to laugh with and tell stories to like those he has made at Dugan’s Pub.
If you would like to honor Wayne's memory, he would appreciate a donation to the Democratic National Committee. We are pretty sure that Wayne held on for as long as he did so he could vote for and see Joe Biden, a fellow Delawarean, win the election and hopefully move the country in a positive direction. If you can’t bring yourself to do that, please go to Dugan’s (or your favorite local restaurant) when the vaccine is effective and buy a round of drinks for a table of strangers on Wayne’s behalf. That will make the recipients smile — and in some way, we believe that Wayne will, too. And if you don’t want to wait for that, please donate to your local Ronald McDonald House. Wayne performed magic there to bring comfort to those facing scary times, and you could continue his work.
The family is planning to host a celebration of life in Pinehurst once it is safe to do so.
May you be happy; may you be well; may you know that you are loved.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.