Warren Thomas, 63, of Aberdeen, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his residence.
A walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, July 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event. No service will be held
Survivors include children, Kenny Cameron, Demetrius Waiters, Brandon and Xavier Monroe (Carolynn), and Tasha Cameron; mother, Dora Thomas; siblings, Dorothy Thomas, Ella McMillan (Edward), Joan Brand, and Sophia King (Cedric); a host of grandchildren, and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.