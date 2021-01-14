Walter I. Jenkins Jr.

Walter Ingram Jenkins Jr., 87, of Biscoe, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst. His two sons, Butch and Jim, were by his side.
Ingram was a retired pharmacist and longtime owner and operator of Biscoe Drug Store. He was a well-respected and beloved figure in the community.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley T. Jenkins, of Biscoe; his son, Walter Ingram “Butch” Jenkins III (Nancy), of Biscoe; his son, James Hamilton “Jim” Jenkins (Stephanie), of Pinehurst; his grandchildren, Walter Ingram “Walt” Jenkins IV, of Pinehurst; Katherine Marie “Katie” Jenkins, of Raleigh; Anderson McDowell “Andy” Jenkins, of Biscoe; Brittany Anne Jenkins, of Chapel Hill; and Connor James Jenkins, of Pinehurst; and his loyal, faithful dog of 15 years Biscuit.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Ingram Jenkins Sr. and Fannie Morris Jenkins.
Ingram was born on March 7, 1933, in Hampton, Va. He was raised in Biscoe, where he attended and graduated from Biscoe High School. He was president of his senior class. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill, where he studied pharmacy. While in the School of Pharmacy, he was a member of Kappa Psi fraternity and was vice president of his senior class. After graduating from UNC, Ingram enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was a member of the Medical Corps. He was stationed in Höchst, Germany, where he served as a pharmacist and a mail carrier. He saw no active warfare and was always a lifelong supporter of those veterans who did.
After leaving the Army, Ingram lived and worked as a pharmacist, where he met a beautiful nursing student named Shirley Bess. They were married on Aug. 20, 1960. While living in Charlotte, they had two sons, Butch and Jimmy. In 1967, the family moved to Biscoe, where Ingram worked alongside his father at Biscoe Drug Store. He became known as a trusted and compassionate pharmacist, often allowing folks to get their medicines on credit when they couldn’t afford them.
Ingram served on numerous boards and charities, including the boardd of the Montgomery County Hospital and the Montgomery County Health Department. He also delivered Meals on
Wheels. He was an active member of Page Memorial United Methodist Church, serving as chairman of the board on numerous occasions. During his retirement, he pursued his interests of studying military history, trains, astronomy and classical music. He loved spending time with Shirley and eating lunch with his sons. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. His closest companion was his Pekingese, Biscuit.
In the spirit of Ingram’s desire to protect others during this pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a charity helping those suffering during this pandemic.
