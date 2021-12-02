My brother, David, reached his arms down from Heaven and took our dad, W. Jack Holt, home Thursday, Nov. 16, 2021.
He was a native of Durham. A four-star letterman at Durham High School, he was a graduate of UNC and a Korean War veteran. He was a businessman in banking, sporting goods and cars. He was able to spend the last 25 years at his beloved Kerr Lake with many dear friends. He was known there as the “Sheriff of the Ponderosa.” He was the best Dad ever.
Please give your parents a hug and kiss. Thanks, Dad. I love you, Mark.
Please consider a donation in Dad’s honor to the N.C. Zoo, David Holt Memorial Fund, 4403 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, NC 27205, Attn: Lisa Smith.