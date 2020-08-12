William Harvey Molohon, 89, of Southern Pines, departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, and has gone on to be with the Lord.
He was born Feb. 10, 1931, at Mankato, Minn., to Joseph Herman Molohon and Margaret (Herbert) Molohon. Harvey graduated from Loyola High School in Mankato, and then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954. On Nov. 13, 1954, he married Jenine Bagley. They resided in Mankato, where he worked at the Mankato Free Press until 1970 at which time they moved to Prior Lake, Minn., where they lived for 26 years. Harvey enjoyed his career in sales to the graphic arts industry until his retirement in 1996.
He and Jenine then moved to beautiful Bella Vista, Ark. This was home for the next 17 years. Harvey did much volunteering and enjoyed swimming, workouts, walking and observing nature. In 2013 they moved to Southern Pines.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie DeGreeff and son-in-law, Ben DeGreeff.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Jenine; children, David Molohon (Mary), Gail Molohon and Susan Wright (Tory); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Susan Bissonette (Mark), of Stewartville, Minn., and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Salvation Army, Hospice or Habitat for Humanity.
In the near future there will be a graveside celebration of Harvey’s life at Woodland Hills Cemetery in Mankato, Minn.
