Bruce Robson, of Whispering Pines, died peacefully Thursday morning, April 1, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional. He was 84.
Bruce was born Aug. 25, 1936, in Ottawa, Canada, to the late Jeanne Duhamel and Stanley Robson. Complications from Parkinson’s disease was the cause of death.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Murphy Robson; his daughter, Beth Robson; his brother, Barry (Judy), of Nanaimo, British Columbia, and their family; and brother-in-law, Edward Murphy (Marie), of Ottawa and their family.
Bruce graduated from Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario, with a degree in metallurgical engineering and immediately started to work as a technician for Alcan Aluminum Ltd. During his 37-year career with Alcan, he worked with foil products, in recycling, developing can products and helped develop the aluminum alloy used by the automotive industry.
His work took him from Kingston to Fairmont, W.Va.; Oswego, N.Y.; Cleveland, Ohio; Russellville, Ky.; and Detroit. After his early retirement in 1997, Bruce and Ann moved to Whispering Pines, where he was active in golf, serving on the CCWP board of directors.
He was a volunteer instructor of the NC-AARP driving program; and a volunteer driver for the Coalition for Human Care and FirstHealth.
In his youth, Bruce was active in Boy Scouts, attaining the designation of Queen’s Scout, equivalent to Eagle Scout. Later he was a co-leader for senior Scouts in Kingston.
He was a member of the Oswego Lions Club and served a term as president.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, April 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests performing a random act of kindness, or donating to a charity of your choice.
