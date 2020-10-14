Vivian P. Sloan

Vivian Phillips Sloan, 80, of Sanford, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Duke Raleigh Hospital.
She was born March 9, 1940, in Moore County, to the late Charles McIver Phillips and Carrie Deese Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Benny Sloan; brothers, Percy, Ruby, Paul, Wilbur, Warren and Joe Phillips; and sister, Isabelle Staments.
Vivian was a dedicated nurse. She worked as an LPN at the hospital, then in nursing homes for many years. She attended CCTI, now called Central Carolina Community College. She was the number one Wolfpack fan and was a regular at Cracker Barrel, even though she was an excellent cook, especially biscuits and chicken and dumplings. She loved cardinals and loved her cats.
She is survived by sons, David Doby and wife, Bonnie, of Broadway, and Alfred Benny “Benji” Sloan Jr., of Cameron; daughters, Rebecca Starr and husband, Tony, of Sanford, and Cynthia Sloan Barker and husband, Earl, of Sanford; sisters, Margaret Baker, of Asheboro, and Verla Smith, of Randleman; grandchildren, Ashley Barker, Christy Mahoney and Curt Starr; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ashli, Christopher, Kara, Katie, Ryan Jr., Beau, Parker and Lincoln.
A private graveside service will be held, and there will be no visitation. Vivian requested no flowers but, feel free to send memorials in her memory to an animal center or a veterans group.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.