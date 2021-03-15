Virginia Warner Phillips, 89, of Carthage, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Whispering Pines, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law.
Virginia was the last surviving child born to the late William Mason and Della Fields Warner. Early in life, she worked in textile manufacturing for Quality Mills in Carthage. She was also a professional seamstress and worked for two different department stores in Carthage — Fashion Square and D.A. Kelly’s — as well as many individuals. She also did private duty work for families in the Carthage area who needed assistance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Phillips; daughters, Sandra Hammer and Judy Harrington; grandson, Timothy Phillips; and great-grandson, Mason Phillips.
She is survived by her son, Jody Phillips and wife, Melva; grandchildren, Sandra Akaab and Jeffrey Phillips; and great-granddaughter Mia Phillips.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Glendon Independent Christian Church, where she was a longtime member, with the Rev. Brian Beane officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Phillips family.
Condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.