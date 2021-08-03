Virginia “Ginny” Washington McDannald, 93, of Pinehurst, passed comfortably in her home Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, after a brief illness.
She was the wife of Clyde Elliott McDannald Jr. Born Oct. 28, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Robert and Ida Washington, formerly of of Mendham and Morristown, N.J.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst, with Pastor Wayne Jones officiating. Visitation will be held after the service.
Virginia is survived by two sons, Clyde McDannald III, of South Windsor, Conn., and Bruce McDannald, of Port Orange, Fla.; two daughters, Bonnie McDannald Jefferis and her husband, Joe, of Pinehurst, and Laura McDannald, of Santa Fe, N.M.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde McDannald; daughter, Leslie McDannald Malarchick, formerly of West End; and son, Brian McDannald.
A loving wife and mother, her life was dedicated to her children and family. She graduated from Oak Knoll School in Summit, N.J., and attended Ballard College, in Miami, Fla., and Maryville College in St. Louis, Mo. She enjoyed traveling and especially loved the beach. Growing up, she spent summers with her family on the Jersey shore at their beach house. Later in life, the annual visits to the shore were a family tradition. She loved her garden and her favorite hummingbirds that she nurtured in her yard. She was a cat person and loved her cats. She will be missed by many especially her family.
Interment will be in the Warm Springs Cemetery in Warm Springs, Va.
