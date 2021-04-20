Virginia Purvis Brady, 90, passed away, Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Virginia was born May 6, 1930, to the late Wiley and Ola Belle Purvis, and raised in McConnell, which is now part of the High Falls community. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed serving alongside church family for special events, like the annual chicken stew. Virginia loved landscaping her yard and creating beautiful areas of flowers, especially pink ones, which were her favorites. She had a special tenderness toward stray animals that would often visit her yard. Family was very dear to her. She adored her brothers, Arthur and Lester Purvis. She had a special love for her dear friend, Lois Jean Purvis and sisters-in-law, Katherine Brady and Thelma Purvis, and all of her nieces and nephews. She was a great cook, especially her fried chicken, often baking and carrying cakes or pies to friends, neighbors and family. She was a devoted wife and mother who set a godly example with her tenderness, compassion and unconditional love. Virginia cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Harper and Charlotte, who filled her life with fun, laughter and special hugs. She was a blessing to us all and will be greatly missed. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Lindy Brady; and brother, Franklin Purvis.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Vicky (husband Smitty Valand), of Wilmington; grandchildren, Allison Valand Bennett (husband Daniel), of Wilmington, and Blake Valand (wife Alicia), of Winnabow; great-granddaughters, Harper and Charlotte Bennett; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Sam Grist and the Rev. Robert Kidd officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 12:30.
Memorial may be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church,1595 North Moore Road, Robbins, NC 27325 or Hospice of Wilmington, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Brady family.